Police: Man causes disturbance at BTV airport, assaults officer

File photo
File photo(WCAX)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 7:16 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — A man caused a disturbance at a checkpoint at the Burlington International Airport and assaulted a police officer after he was taken into custody for refusing to leave, police said.

Police say Howard Zlotkin, 63, became agitated and disruptive at the Transportation Security Administration checkpoint Wednesday after his hands were swabbed during a routine security procedure. The checkpoint had to be closed briefly. Police and South Burlington Fire Department personnel tried to calm the man and offered him medical care, which he refused, police said.

Airport officials said the man would not be allowed to fly and needed to leave the airport, which he refused to do, police said. He was taken into custody for unlawful trespass and disorderly conduct and transported to police headquarters. A judge ordered that the man be released with conditions. The man then refused to leave the holding area and assaulted an officer, police said.

He then tried to kick and bite officers and head-butted a fire department employee as they attempted to take him to the University of Vermont Medical Center for a mental health evaluation, police said. He was admitted to the hospital.

(Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Burlington Police responded to the YMCA building on College St. Wednesday.
4 arrested for squatting at former Burlington YMCA
Seth Brunell/File
Attempted escape at St. Johnsbury prison prompts statewide lockdown
Windsor-Cornish Covered Bridge
Historic NH covered bridge damaged by driver
Police looking for pickup driver who hit cyclist
Kevin Monahan, 65, was arrested on a second-degree murder charge.
Neighbor: Man in wrong-turn shooting disliked trespassers

Latest News

MM
Vt. House gives preliminary nod to clean heat bill
MM
Will VSU rebranding effort make a difference?
MM
What should Moran Frame be used for? Not climbing, city says
MM
Vt. cannabis advocate seek to loosen consumption rules