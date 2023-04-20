Shield bill passes Vt. Senate to protect abortion and gender-affirming care

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont’s Senate gave final approval to what’s known as the “shield bill.” The bill revises Vermont’s court procedures to protect providers of abortion or gender-affirming care to patients who live in states where that’s illegal or restricted.

Senator Ginny Lyons said in light of the Dobbs decision, which took away the federal right to an abortion, state-level protection has become even more critical.

The bill now heads to the House for consideration.

