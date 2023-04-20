Shield bill passes Vt. Senate to protect abortion and gender-affirming care

Vermont’s Senate gave final approval to what’s known as the “shield bill.”
By WCAX News Team
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 7:32 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont’s Senate gave final approval to what’s known as the “shield bill.” The bill revises Vermont’s court procedures to protect providers of abortion or gender-affirming care to patients who live in states where that’s illegal or restricted.

Senator Ginny Lyons said in light of the Dobbs decision, which took away the federal right to an abortion, state-level protection has become even more critical.

The bill now heads to the House for consideration.

Related stories:

Vermont Senate passes bill to protect abortion providers

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Seth Brunell/File
Attempted escape at St. Johnsbury prison prompts statewide lockdown
Burlington Police responded to the YMCA building on College St. Wednesday.
4 arrested for squatting at former Burlington YMCA
Police looking for pickup driver who hit cyclist
Kevin Monahan, 65, was arrested on a second-degree murder charge.
Neighbor: Man in wrong-turn shooting disliked trespassers
A traffic alert for folks planning to travel on Interstate 89 on Wednesday.
Traffic Alert: Rolling roadblocks on I-89 Wednesday

Latest News

File Photo
Welch joins act to boost SNAP benefits
Child care centers in Vermont can earn STARS ratings from one to five. The STARS program sets...
Vt. child care STARS program to change
Vermont’s Senate gave final approval to what’s known as the “shield bill.”
Shield bill passes Vt. Senate to protect abortion and gender-affirming care
More officers will be out in New York as a precaution for 4/20. According to the National...
N.Y. officers increase patrol on 4/20
Applications are being accepted for expanded economic opportunity in Vermont thanks to the “10%...
Application opens for $85M in economic development funding