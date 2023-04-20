VAST reminds snowmobilers about post-season policy

Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 7:55 AM EDT
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - VAST trails are closed for the season and the organization is warning riders against taking snowmobiles out for a ride.

According to Vermont law, the use of VAST trails is allowed from December 16th to April 15th annually.

All use of VAST trails outside of that timeframe must obtain landowner permission prior to accessing.

Many miles of Vermont’s trail system are on private property and the organization of riders wants to stay in good standing with landowners. Riders who want to use the trails outside of the season are responsible for getting permission from landowners.

