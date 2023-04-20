Vermont Tech to host LGBTQIA+ Health Summit

By Cat Viglienzoni
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 3:54 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont Technical College is hosting a health summit this weekend focused on members of the LGBTQ+ community.

The goal is to connect the community with health care providers to close the gaps in access to care. Kell Arbor, health and wellness director with the Pride Center of Vermont, says there are several areas where health care is still not inclusive enough, especially when it comes to care and access for people who are nonbinary or transgender.

“We need care across the state of Vermont. Folks shouldn’t have to come into Burlington to get gender-affirming care. So, getting all primary care providers everywhere skilled up, getting all of our women’s centers around the state to be more gender inclusive for reproductive liberty. That’s really important, especially with the loss of so many Planned Parenthood locations,” Arbor said.

The summit will include workshops and opportunities for both health care providers and members of the community to connect.

