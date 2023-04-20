Vt. House gives preliminary nod to clean heat bill

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont House Thursday passed the Affordable Heat Act in a 98 to 46 preliminary vote. The bill is aimed at reducing the state’s dependence on climate-fouling fossil fuels used to heat homes and businesses. But the bill, which has been criticized for not taking full consideration of its impact on low-income Vermonters, is expected to face a veto showdown with the governor.

Years of work on climate policy came to a head Thursday as lawmakers debated one of the biggest bills of the year.

The bill creates a clean heat standard -- a marketplace for clean heat credits -- with the aim of weaning Vermont off of fossil fuels by making them more expensive and opening more ways to switch to cleaner forms of energy.

“Vermonters overwhelmingly want us to act on climate,” said Rep. Laura Sibilia, I-Dover. The bill also tasks utility regulators to analyze what the transition will cost Vermonters. Sibilia contends the clean energy transition is happening and rural Vermonters will be left behind if lawmakers don’t act. “It’s our most vulnerable who will suffer and be left behind with more and more costs.”

But many are concerned about the upfront costs. Rep. Jim Harrison, R- Chittenden, unsuccessfully sought to add an amendment capping the price of fuel oil from going up more than 20 cents of the New England average. “I’m responsible to my constituents, the people who sent me here, and I’ve heard loud and clear, 70 cents scares the heck out of them,” he said.

There was also debate on the timeline for rolling out the rules and to what degree future lawmakers will be able to change the plan.

Governor Phil Scott Thursday said lawmakers should have the final call on the bill after the Public Utility Commission weighs in. “It should come back, be put into bill form, and then fully debated in front of Vermonters, so we fully understand what we’re getting ourselves into,” he said.

The bill is almost certain to face a veto from the governor, which lawmakers in the Democratic supermajority will likely try to override. But longtime Statehouse observers like Kevin Ellis say the politics of an override vote are different and may not be a slam dunk. “Some speakers prefer to have 85 votes instead of 100+ votes, so that’s very difficult and your caucus begins to fracture,” he said.

Lawmakers have not yet scheduled a veto session. But with several other controversial bills -- including the state budget -- that the governor has raised concerns with, there are likely more veto showdowns in the weeks ahead.

If there is a veto showdown, Governor Scott might feel confident that he has the backing of Vermonters. According to Morning Consult, he is the most popular governor in America, with a 78% approval rating. And even if his approval rating dropped 10 points, he’d still be the most popular.

A final vote on the bill is expected Friday.

