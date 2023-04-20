Vt. spring job fairs continue through Friday

ESSEX JUNCTION, Vt. (WCAX) - Connecting employers with prospective employees was the mission Thursday at the Vermont Career Fair put on by the Vermont Department of Labor.

There are currently more than 11,000 job openings throughout the state, according to labor officials. The Champlain Valley Expo welcomed high school students throughout the region as well as adults looking for a potential career change. With more than 130 employers in attendance, organizers say there are job opportunities available for everyone.

“They’re paying good money and they need people like us to get into the industry. A lot of people are retiring and I know the average age for an electrician is 50-something, so there’s plenty of people hiring,” said Graysen Hudson, a student at Randolph Technical Career Center.

“We’re working hand-in-hand with the colleges --the state college system -- as well as the career centers and the technical centers to help look at the next generation of workers,” said Richard Wobby with the Associated General Contractors of Vermont, and one of the organizers

The state has sponsored job fairs all week across the state. The final is happening Friday at the state office building in Newport from 10 to 2.

