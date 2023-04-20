WCAX collects 5 New England Emmy nominations

By WCAX News Team
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 4:38 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Nominations are out for the New England Emmy Awards and Channel 3 picked up a few this year.

Darren Perron was nominated in the military category for his ongoing coverage of military burn pits.

Both Perron and Joe Carrol were nominated in the feature category for their story of a hitchhiking hen.

Carroll was also nominated for his feature on a train depot moving and for his ongoing Super Senior series.

And she doesn’t work with us anymore, but former Plattsburgh bureau chief Kelly O’Brien was nominated for her news report on closing North Country prisons.

Congratulations to all of them!

