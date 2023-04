WASHINGTON, D.C. (WCAX) - Senator Peter Welch is joining others in boosting food support for families. He helped introduce the Closing the Meal Gap Act.

It gives more money to the SNAP program, which millions of Americans use to access meals. The act would boost SNAP funding by 30%.

Welch says more than 70,000 Vermonters rely on SNAP benefits.

