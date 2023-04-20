What should $6M Moran FRAME be used for? Not climbing, city says

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington officials say they are exploring options to address public safety at the Moran FRAME on Burlington’s waterfront. The city in November celebrated the completion of the $6 million makeover to convert the former coal-fired plant into a public space, but people climbing on the structure have raised safety risk concerns.

“The city’s message is -- do not climb the frame,” said Samantha Dunn with Burlington’s Community and Economic Development Office. She says there are 25 signs up throughout the structure urging people to stay off.

Despite that, people have been seen climbing. “We will continue to explore if there’s more we can do than signage to help make sure that doesn’t happen, but certainly climbing is not the intended uses of the frame.”

Zach Campbell spearheaded the group Friends of the FRAME, to identify ways it can be used while in its current “phase one” configuration. “People come down and might think, well this is cool. But I don’t really know what this is or what it’s going to be. So, trying to create more opportunities for people to have more of an experience here rather than passing through,” Campbell said.

They’re already planning Thursday movie nights this summer to encourage people to use the space, along with tables, and possibly even Wi-Fi. Campbell says they have raised more than $60,000 to put towards art installations, performances, and even swings at the Frame.

It’s a space, Campbell says, that Queen City residents haven’t been able to use for decades. “It was really great to see people excited about this and wanting to play a role in the future of this space. And that’s exactly what I hope to do long-term -- is to have people drive what happens here,” he said.

This summer, people can expect wildflowers and tables to enjoy lunch. Now, the city is looking towards phase two, which will include permanent seating, trees, and possibly an ice rink to pull the public into the space. Ultimately, they expect to have about $1 million for the first phase, plus ARPA infrastructure money and other funds to put toward the area.

“Get more community input on what folks would like to see here and also watch it get used and identify how investment is going to be made to enhance our ability at the city of Burlington to use this site,” Dunn said.

The city says the ultimate goal is to create a space where people can go up onto the structure safely and enjoy the views. They are hoping improvements in phase two will come in late 2024.

