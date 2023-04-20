Will VSU rebranding effort make a difference?

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The sudden resignation last week of the first president of the soon-to-be-launched Vermont State University has renewed questions about the financial health of the four state colleges at the core of the rebranding effort set to launch this summer.

For decades, Vermonters have had unique choices for college in every corner of the state. For some choosing a state school was about the lower cost or location.

“Mainly because of affordability, and it’s really close to home, so I’m able to go home on the weekends,” said Kaitlyn Mason, a first-year student explaining her decision to attend NVU-Lyndon.

There is also an appeal to out-of-staters eager for a Green Mountain State experience or attracted by the school’s academic offerings. “It was the meteorology that brought me to the school,” said Jonathan Chambers, a junior at NVU-Lyndon.

The Vermont State Colleges System consists of Castleton University, Vermont Tech -- with campuses in Randolph and Williston, Northern Vermont University Lyndon and Johnson, and Community College of Vermont. By July, those schools -- with the exception of CCV -- will merge into Vermont State University. State colleges trustees believe that unification is the key to financial stability without closing campuses. But students and staff question the execution of the merger and whether it will actually leave individual campuses worse off than they are now.

Each of the state college campuses is vital to the economic and cultural fabric of their host communities. “{NVU Lyndon} is unbelievably important to not only the town but the entire region,” said Darcie McCann with the Northeast Kingdom Chamber of Commerce.

A 20% drop in enrollment over the past decade, rising costs, and a backlash over campus closure plans three years ago led to the current merger decision. But many students and faculty, as well as community members are doubtful about the move.

“We see no value in it. ...It’s always been a nice place to be,” said Linda Olson, a sociology professor at Castleton University and co-president of the union representing faculty. She says the real issue is a historic lack of financial backing from the state. “We need to be adequately funded, and the state has dis-invested in public higher education -- including UVM -- since 1980.”

In 1980, the Legislature appropriated $7.9 million to support the operations of the state college system. That represented 29% of the colleges’ budgets. While the total in real dollars increased each decade -- to $31 million by 2020, the support relative to overall spending declined to 17%. That has meant relying on revenue from students.

According to the Education Data Initiative, that has resulted in Vermont having the highest average yearly in-state tuition -- $17,083 -- of public institutions. The higher tuition has made the Vermont schools less competitive with similar institutions, exacerbating both the enrollment decline and the funding gap.

“We want to be more than the sum of our parts by actually kind of trying to collaborate with each other,” former VSCS Chancellor Jeb Spaulding told WCAX in 2020. Recognizing the financial headwinds, Spaulding in 2016 recommended merging Johnson and Lyndon under a new name -- Northern Vermont University. But by 2020, Spaulding had become convinced the whole system was unsustainable without further cuts. He announced a new plan -- closing both NVU campuses and Vermont Tech in Randolph, as well as other efficiencies. “Had we not made this decision, we would have jeopardized a lot more employees and a lot more student opportunity and the economic vitality of a bigger portion of the state,” Spaulding said at the time.

But his plan ignited a major backlash from students, faculty, and community members. Citing the public reaction, Spaulding quickly reversed course and resigned a week later. “I don’t believe Jeb Spaulding was to blame. He did all he could,” Gov. Phil Scott said in 2020.

Soon after, with the state suddenly flush with pandemic relief money, the governor and Legislature stepped in to help, providing a $70 million lifeline and raising the annual base appropriation. “We survived because the state stepped in to help us, essentially,” said Sophie Zdatny, who took over as VSCS Chancellor in 2020. She was tasked with meeting conditions attached to that funding, including that the system find $5 million in savings over each of the next five years.

Zdatny last year unveiled the Vermont State University plan that is set to launch in July. “At this point, it’s really a re-invention and making sure we are modernizing the system to create something that’s sustainable for the future,” she said.

Reporter Ike Bendavid: Isn’t creating something new risky when you are operating in the red?

Sophie Zdatny: The new things are what people need.

The new things include a push for digital connections and what Zdatny calls a modern restructure of the schools under one name. “The goal is to make sure that students can access as many programs as possible from wherever they are,” she said. “We are trying to rectify a situation that’s been brewing for a long time.”

But once again, some of the changes aren’t sitting well with the greater VSCS community. While all of the campuses will remain, the need for cost savings has meant the consolidation of academic programs and more classes online. A proposed digitization of libraries and athletics changes floated by former VSU president Parwinder Grewal in February generated the sharpest criticism.

“Reality is that students want to go where there is an in-person library,” first-year student Mason said.

“The decisions they are making, I believe, will harm the students on the campuses right now,” said faculty union leader Olson.

“The students here on the ground, on the campuses, are getting nothing out of this,” said Jonathan Spiro, a former president of Castleton University and a long-time educator. He is passionate about the campus and angry about the changes. “Here we are where the president of Vermont State University is taking the books out of the library.”

Spiro and other critics say the real solution is not consolidations and cuts, but the state increasing funding to be more on par with other state college systems. “There are not enough students to pay the tuition that you need to operate these campuses. Why do you need that tuition? Because the Legislature reneged on its promise to fund us,” he said.

All this reaction came even before last week’s resignation of VSU president Vermont State University Parwinder Grewal just shy of one year on the job. Former AHS Secretary Mike Smith was immediately named interim president and says he plans to reevaluate the previously announced cuts.

