BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - After a chance of a passing showers early Friday morning, clouds will clear out once again for another nice day to wrap up the work week. Skies will start with partly to mostly cloudy skies on Friday morning, becoming mostly sunny by midday. Temperatures will be warming up as well with highs expected to make it into the upper 60s and low 70s for Friday afternoon.

The weekend will see some changes on the way. Clouds will thicken up on Saturday with breezy conditions. Skies should remain dry through the evening hours with temperatures in the mid to upper 60s. Skies will become cloudy on Saturday night with rain developing by the start of the day on Sunday. Periods of rain will slowly push through the region during the day on Sunday with cloudy skies. It will be cooler with highs in the upper 40s and upper 50s.

Cloudy and cooler conditions will continue into the start of next week. We’ll see the chance for a few more showers on Monday and Tuesday. Highs will be in the low 50s. Temperatures gradually warm up into the middle of the week. We’ll be back to partly sunny skies by Wednesday and next Thursday with highs close to normal, in the upper 50s.

