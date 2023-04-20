BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Good Thursday, everyone! After a couple of cool, cloudy and showery (of both the rain & the snow variety) days, we will make a big improvement today. Morning clouds will give way to sunshine as we get into the afternoon. That will bring our temperatures back up closer to normal (normal high in Burlington is now 58°).

It will be even warmer on Friday to end the work week, with highs getting into the upper 60s to mid-70s with lots of sunshine. There is a chance for a quick, pop-up shower or thunderstorm during the evening, mainly over the Adirondacks.

The weekend will start out dry but end up wet. Saturday will be partly cloudy and still warm. Then a frontal system will be moving in from the west on Saturday night, bringing along a heavy, steady rain the will last through Sunday, tapering off to on-and-off showers on Monday. There could be a few, lingering showers on Tuesday, too. It will start to dry out again by Wednesday.

Take MAX Advantage of the nice, spring weather over the next couple of days before that wet weather arrives over the weekend. -Gary

