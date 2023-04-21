Canadian officials say they will offer access to abortion pill if US ban upheld

File photo
File photo(AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 10:27 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
OTTAWA (WCAX) - Canada’s families minister Thursday said the federal government is prepared to offer Americans access to the abortion drug mifepristone if the U.S. Supreme Court upholds a ban, according to CTV.

The Supreme Court is facing a self-imposed Friday night deadline to decide whether women’s access to the widely used abortion pill will stay unchanged or be restricted while a legal challenge to its FDA approval goes on.

Speaking on CTV’s “Power Play” Thursday, Canadian Families Minister Karina Gould said the federal government “would work to provide that for American women” should the drug be banned.

Abortion in Canada is legal at all stages of pregnancy and is publicly funded through the country’s national health care system.

