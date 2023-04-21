The City of Plattsburgh approves adding body cameras to city cops

PLATTSBURGH, Vt. (WCAX) - Officers at the Plattsburgh Police Department are adding body cameras to their uniforms.

Thursday, the Plattsburgh Common Councilors voted to accepted a $100,000 grant for the initiative.

Mayor Chris Rosenquest supports the move. It’s suggested the officers will share 23 cameras.

Logistics like where the cameras will be stored and when they’ll be rolling, are still being ironed out.

The cameras will cost the city more than $12,000 to maintain including for a space to store the footage.

At the meeting one councilor said the goal is to improve transparency.

“Certainly the city does encounter situations where we are sued or where we’re dealing with things like that. It would help get to the truth of the matter. It protects us, it protects the officers if they are indeed in the right, and it lets the public know we’re being transparent” said Caitlin Bopp. of the Plattsburgh City Council.

It’s still unknown when the camera will arrive.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.