Colchester father sought by police for attempting to abduct child

Michael Gbenusola
Michael Gbenusola(Photo provided)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 1:24 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Colchester man faces kidnapping charges after police say he forced his way into a Burlington home and attempted to take his child, violating a custody order.

It happened Thursday around 3 p.m. at a home on the 200 block of Pine Street. Burlington Police say Michael Gbenusola, 40, pushed past the babysitter to take the 1-year-old. They say the child’s mother, returning from nearby, interrupted the attempted custodial kidnapping and that he turned over the child.

Now, police are looking for Gbenusola, who they say violated a relief from abuse order and also has a criminal history involving drugs in both Vermont and New York.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Henry Lovell
Manhunt underway for Morrisville suspect
Windsor-Cornish Covered Bridge
Historic NH covered bridge damaged by driver
Burlington Police responded to the YMCA building on College St. Wednesday.
4 arrested for squatting at former Burlington YMCA
File photo
Police: Man causes disturbance at BTV airport, assaults officer
Police say a woman driving a van careened through an Advance Transit bus stop on South Main...
Driver plows through West Lebanon bus stop

Latest News

Peter Miller/File
Vermont photographer Peter Miller dead at 89
x
Manhunt underway for Morrisville suspect
File photo
Canadian officials say they will offer access to abortion pill if US ban upheld
School isn’t just about learning and taking tests, physical health, and wellness play a large...
Essex PE teacher gets national recognition