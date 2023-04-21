Colchester father sought by police for attempting to abduct child

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Colchester man faces kidnapping charges after police say he forced his way into a Burlington home and attempted to take his child, violating a custody order.

It happened Thursday around 3 p.m. at a home on the 200 block of Pine Street. Burlington Police say Michael Gbenusola, 40, pushed past the babysitter to take the 1-year-old. They say the child’s mother, returning from nearby, interrupted the attempted custodial kidnapping and that he turned over the child.

Now, police are looking for Gbenusola, who they say violated a relief from abuse order and also has a criminal history involving drugs in both Vermont and New York.

