Forest Service conducts controlled burn in GMNF

POMFRET, Vt. (WCAX) - In another sign of spring, the U.S. Forest Service Friday conducted prescribed burns in the Green Mountain National Forest.

Weather and wind conditions were favorable Friday as U.S. Forest Service hotshots got the green light for a prescribed burn for forest land in Pomfret.

“Maintaining the historic beauty of Vermont, especially along the Appalachian Trail, but really what we want to do is maintain these openings for wildlife,” said USFS’ John Sinclair.

Roughly 15 acres were under the microscope for more than a dozen firefighters from the Job Corps and Forest Service, carefully burning brush. Sinclair says their goal is simple. “When we do a prescribed burn in the National Forest Service, we are doing it for management purposes,” he said. He says that fire in the forest can be a scary sight for many, but that with the burning of the old also comes the opportunity for growth and other benefits.

“Do the best we can at creating good habitat for a myriad of species,” said Sue, a wildlife specialist who has been with the USFS for 30 years and seen many fields and forests like this go up in flames.

“Any place in Vermont with an existing vista, a place like this, we do our best to keep it open,” said Matthew Stevens with the Appalachian Trail Conservancy. Since this field has stopped providing hay, he says management on their end has become harder. “We don’t want to lose this field.”

Stevens says the entire ecosystem benefits, from bobolinks that need the meadows to nest, to deer, and even pollinators like monarch butterflies in search of milkweed. “These habitats are shrinking, all over New England and basically the country, so any place we have them that are good for nesting, we try to maintain them.,” he said.

Those Setting the flames found encouraging conditions and say that in this case, fire doesn’t have to be something to fear. “There are so many wildlife benefits associated with prescribed fire that there is actually a benefit to just about everyone to have a controlled and prescribed fire program here in Vermont,” Sinclair said.

