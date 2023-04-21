Forest Service conducts controlled burn in GMNF

A USFS controlled burn in the GMNF in Pomfret Friday.
A USFS controlled burn in the GMNF in Pomfret Friday.(WCAX)
By Kevin Gaiss
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 5:30 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POMFRET, Vt. (WCAX) - In another sign of spring, the U.S. Forest Service Friday conducted prescribed burns in the Green Mountain National Forest.

Weather and wind conditions were favorable Friday as U.S. Forest Service hotshots got the green light for a prescribed burn for forest land in Pomfret.

“Maintaining the historic beauty of Vermont, especially along the Appalachian Trail, but really what we want to do is maintain these openings for wildlife,” said USFS’ John Sinclair.

Roughly 15 acres were under the microscope for more than a dozen firefighters from the Job Corps and Forest Service, carefully burning brush. Sinclair says their goal is simple. “When we do a prescribed burn in the National Forest Service, we are doing it for management purposes,” he said. He says that fire in the forest can be a scary sight for many, but that with the burning of the old also comes the opportunity for growth and other benefits.

“Do the best we can at creating good habitat for a myriad of species,” said Sue, a wildlife specialist who has been with the USFS for 30 years and seen many fields and forests like this go up in flames.

“Any place in Vermont with an existing vista, a place like this, we do our best to keep it open,” said Matthew Stevens with the Appalachian Trail Conservancy. Since this field has stopped providing hay, he says management on their end has become harder. “We don’t want to lose this field.”

Stevens says the entire ecosystem benefits, from bobolinks that need the meadows to nest, to deer, and even pollinators like monarch butterflies in search of milkweed. “These habitats are shrinking, all over New England and basically the country, so any place we have them that are good for nesting, we try to maintain them.,” he said.

Those Setting the flames found encouraging conditions and say that in this case, fire doesn’t have to be something to fear. “There are so many wildlife benefits associated with prescribed fire that there is actually a benefit to just about everyone to have a controlled and prescribed fire program here in Vermont,” Sinclair said.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Henry Lovell
WATCH LIVE: Manhunt underway for Morrisville suspect
Windsor-Cornish Covered Bridge
Historic NH covered bridge damaged by driver
Burlington Police responded to the YMCA building on College St. Wednesday.
4 arrested for squatting at former Burlington YMCA
File photo
Police: Man causes disturbance at BTV airport, assaults officer
Police say a woman driving a van careened through an Advance Transit bus stop on South Main...
Driver plows through West Lebanon bus stop

Latest News

SDF
Joe's Pond Ice Out winner announced
SDF
Goddard College union reaches contract agreement, ends strike
Henry Lovell
WATCH LIVE: Manhunt underway for Morrisville suspect
File photo
Goddard College workers reach contract agreement, end strike