Funds help families of students who were sick with COVID

By WCAX News Team
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 8:33 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A temporary food benefit will feed students K-12 who normally get a free or reduced-price lunch at school.

The benefits are called Pandemic EBT. They are given to students who missed meals at school because of a covid-related reason.

Eligible students had a covid-related absence from September of 2022 through January of 2023.

The benefits are worth $8.18 a day. Families who already have an EBT card will get an additional benefit on their card. Others will be issued a special card.

For details on eligibility and other information, visit their website.

