Gov. Scott signs bill raising legal marriage age to 18

By WCAX News Team
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 8:42 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - The legal age to marry in Vermont is going up. Governor Phil Scott signed the bill raising the age to marry to 18.

Before this law, Vermonters who were 16 or 17 could get married with parental consent. Between 2000 and 2022, 298 Vermont teens married before they were legal adults.

