Joe’s Pond Ice Out winner announced

The Joe's Pond clock has stopped Monday night at 10:18 p.m. Courtesy: Joe's Pond Association.
The Joe's Pond clock has stopped Monday night at 10:18 p.m. Courtesy: Joe's Pond Association.(Photo provided)
By Adam Sullivan
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 4:16 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST DANVILLE, Vt. (WCAX) - A St. Johnsbury family is the big winner in this year’s Joe’s Pond Ice Out contest.

Thousands of tickets are sold every year by people guessing when a cement block will fall through the ice, stopping a clock on shore.

Officials say Mark Turner of St. Johnsbury picked the exact ice out time this year -- Monday at 10:18 p.m. Turner and his wife and son pooled their money and bought 80 tickets. They also had a strategy for their guesses.

“We looked at how the temperatures were and we decided to tighten up our days because we knew it was not going to last until May,” Turner said.

He says he really hasn’t decided what to do with his $5,000 prize, other than take the family out for a nice dinner.

The Joe’s Pond Association plans to use its share of the ticket sales for water quality improvements.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Henry Lovell
Manhunt underway for Morrisville suspect
Windsor-Cornish Covered Bridge
Historic NH covered bridge damaged by driver
Burlington Police responded to the YMCA building on College St. Wednesday.
4 arrested for squatting at former Burlington YMCA
File photo
Police: Man causes disturbance at BTV airport, assaults officer
Police say a woman driving a van careened through an Advance Transit bus stop on South Main...
Driver plows through West Lebanon bus stop

Latest News

File photo
UVM researchers track drop in women getting breast cancer screening
Fewer women around the country are getting routine mammograms. Research out from the UVM Cancer...
UVM researchers track drop in women getting breast cancer screening
File photo
NASA celebrates Earth Day
Oompa and Loompa
Pets with Potential: Meet Oompa and Loompa