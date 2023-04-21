Local leaders collaborate to combat invasive species

File Photo
File Photo(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 8:37 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Two senators from our region are teaming up to stomp out invasive species.

Vermont Senator Peter Welch and New Hampshire Senator Maggie Hassan are backing the Invasive Species Prevention and Forest Restoration Act.

The bill’s goal is to fight invasive species by expanding the USDA’s access to emergency funds. It would also create a grant program to fund research methods to restore native tree species that were hurt by pests.

Welch said invasive species threaten the stability of our ecosystems.

