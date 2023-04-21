Morristown officer injured by gunshot, Morrisville police manhunt continues

MORRISVILLE, Vt. (WCAX) - A manhunt continues Friday for a man considered armed and dangerous in Morrisville. Police began searching for 24-year-old Henry Lovell Thursday night.

Vermont State Police tell us officers from Morristown responded to a reported kidnapping and domestic disturbance involving Lovell Thursday around 8:45 p.m.

When police arrived at the apartment near the intersection of Upper Main Street and Pleasant Street, they say they were met with gunfire and that they shot back. One officer was hit, but only sustained minor injuries. That officer was treated and has already been released from the hospital.

Schools across Lamoille County are closed Friday as a precaution.

Residents and businesses have been advised to use caution and report and suspicious activity or possible sightings. Police are also looking for any surveillance video.

Police say they believe Lovell is armed and dangerous so they urge anyone who sees him to call 911.

