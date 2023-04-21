NASA celebrates Earth Day

File photo
File photo(KWTX)
By Cat Viglienzoni
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 4:07 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The 53rd annual Earth Day is coming up Saturday, a day to celebrate our planet and also raised awareness of ongoing environmental concerns like climate change.

NASA is home to one of the largest groups of Earth scientists in the world. With more than 25 satellites in orbit, they’re tracking critical changes worldwide, from air quality to extreme weather patterns. Their experts caution that one event like the wild weather in California this winter isn’t a sign of climate change on its own, but that when it becomes part of a larger pattern, it can be.

“A specific weather event might not again point to a trace of climate change per se. However, with a warming world and global climate change, what we are seeing is that events that we would previously have considered extreme, are now becoming the new normal. So, as we move into future decades, from decade to decade, we’re going to see more extreme weather,” said NASA’s Emil Cherrington.

NASA Earth Day organizers say more than a billion people around the world will celebrate Saturday.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Henry Lovell
Manhunt underway for Morrisville suspect
Windsor-Cornish Covered Bridge
Historic NH covered bridge damaged by driver
Burlington Police responded to the YMCA building on College St. Wednesday.
4 arrested for squatting at former Burlington YMCA
File photo
Police: Man causes disturbance at BTV airport, assaults officer
Police say a woman driving a van careened through an Advance Transit bus stop on South Main...
Driver plows through West Lebanon bus stop

Latest News

File photo
UVM researchers track drop in women getting breast cancer screening
Fewer women around the country are getting routine mammograms. Research out from the UVM Cancer...
UVM researchers track drop in women getting breast cancer screening
The Joe's Pond clock has stopped Monday night at 10:18 p.m. Courtesy: Joe's Pond Association.
Joe’s Pond Ice Out winner announced
Oompa and Loompa
Pets with Potential: Meet Oompa and Loompa