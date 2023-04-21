NASA celebrates Earth Day

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The 53rd annual Earth Day is coming up Saturday, a day to celebrate our planet and also raised awareness of ongoing environmental concerns like climate change.

NASA is home to one of the largest groups of Earth scientists in the world. With more than 25 satellites in orbit, they’re tracking critical changes worldwide, from air quality to extreme weather patterns. Their experts caution that one event like the wild weather in California this winter isn’t a sign of climate change on its own, but that when it becomes part of a larger pattern, it can be.

“A specific weather event might not again point to a trace of climate change per se. However, with a warming world and global climate change, what we are seeing is that events that we would previously have considered extreme, are now becoming the new normal. So, as we move into future decades, from decade to decade, we’re going to see more extreme weather,” said NASA’s Emil Cherrington.

NASA Earth Day organizers say more than a billion people around the world will celebrate Saturday.

