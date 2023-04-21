Pets with Potential: Meet Oompa and Loompa

Oompa and Loompa
Oompa and Loompa(Humane Society of Chittenden County)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 3:58 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - This week’s Pets with Potential are two big, fluffy bunnies named Oompa and Loompa.

Oompa and Loompa are one-year-old sisters that weigh just under nine pounds. They have what is known as a dewlap, which is a fold of skin that makes it look like they have a double chin.

If you are interested in adopting these two bunnies, reach out the Humane Society of Chittenden County.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Henry Lovell
Manhunt underway for Morrisville suspect
Windsor-Cornish Covered Bridge
Historic NH covered bridge damaged by driver
Burlington Police responded to the YMCA building on College St. Wednesday.
4 arrested for squatting at former Burlington YMCA
File photo
Police: Man causes disturbance at BTV airport, assaults officer
Police say a woman driving a van careened through an Advance Transit bus stop on South Main...
Driver plows through West Lebanon bus stop

Latest News

x
Gov. Scott signs bill raising legal marriage age to 18
x
Welch, Hassan collaborate to combat invasive species
x
Funds help families of students who were sick with COVID
Michael Gbenusola
Colchester father sought by police for attempting to abduct child