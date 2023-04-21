Pets with Potential: Meet Oompa and Loompa

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - This week’s Pets with Potential are two big, fluffy bunnies named Oompa and Loompa.

Oompa and Loompa are one-year-old sisters that weigh just under nine pounds. They have what is known as a dewlap, which is a fold of skin that makes it look like they have a double chin.

If you are interested in adopting these two bunnies, reach out the Humane Society of Chittenden County.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.