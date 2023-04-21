Police searching for ‘armed and dangerous’ Morrisville man

By WCAX News Team
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 11:47 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORRISVILLE, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police say several agencies are searching for an ‘armed and dangerous’ Morrisville man.

Henry Lovell, 24 is the suspect at large. Call 911 if you see him or know where he is.

Police say they responded to reports of gunfire near Upper Main and Pleasant Streets at about 8:45 p.m. They have not received any word of injuries.

This incident is active and unfolding. This story will be updated as we learn more.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Windsor-Cornish Covered Bridge
Historic NH covered bridge damaged by driver
Burlington Police responded to the YMCA building on College St. Wednesday.
4 arrested for squatting at former Burlington YMCA
File Photo
Vt. child care rating system to change
File Photo
VAST: Stay off privately-owned land
Police say a woman driving a van careened through an Advance Transit bus stop on South Main...
Driver plows through West Lebanon bus stop

Latest News

Henry Lovell
Police searching for ‘armed and dangerous’ Morrisville man
File Photo
The City of Plattsburgh approves adding body cameras to city cops
downtown plattsburgh
Recreational cannabis rollout continues in New York
police cruiser
The City of Plattsburgh approves adding body cameras to city cops