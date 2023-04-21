Police searching for ‘armed and dangerous’ Morrisville man

MORRISVILLE, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police say several agencies are searching for an ‘armed and dangerous’ Morrisville man.

Henry Lovell, 24 is the suspect at large. Call 911 if you see him or know where he is.

Police say they responded to reports of gunfire near Upper Main and Pleasant Streets at about 8:45 p.m. They have not received any word of injuries.

This incident is active and unfolding. This story will be updated as we learn more.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.