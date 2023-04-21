Recreational cannabis rollout continues in New York

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - On 4/20 people across our region celebrated the unofficial marijuana holiday. The North Country’s first pot shop was slated to open its doors, but their general manager says the final licensure hasn’t rolled out as fast as they’d like.

“When we first open, we’re going to be delivery only, so we’re just going to have our online presence,” said Elevate ADK’s General Manager Eli Emery. Elevate ADK was the first pot-shop in the North Country to get a provisional license, but a technical problem submitting their final licensing paperwork has them pushing back their start date. “Our contact us button on our website has had a lot of comments and questions, mostly when are you opening?”

Emery says they hope to have a physical storefront in Plattsburgh by the end of summer. Right now, the closest recreational shops to the Lake City are in Fort Covington and Burlington, VT. New York’s Office of Cannabis Management says eight provisional licenses have now been granted in the North Country.

“One or two locations have been advancing through the process and hopefully we’ll see them open soon,” said the office’s executive director, Chris Alexander. Alexander says there are only eight recreational stores open in the entire state of New York. He says most of the delays in shops opening stem from a difficulty finding storefront space. In more crowded areas, commercial real estate is lacking. and in others, some property owners are hesitant to lease to a cannabis company. “We’re pushing hard everyday to get our licensees open. In some cases we’re securing locations on their behalf and getting them built out.”

For now, the only legal way to get cannabis in and around Plattsburgh is with a medical card. Curaleaf pharmacist, Kirsten Bezio, says 4/20 has had the store packed. “I think sometimes there’s still that stigma behind it, but i have seen a shift,” she said about the public’s views on cannabis.

Bezio adds 4/20 isn’t necessarily a big party day, but a time to look at all the practical uses of the plant. “We use it for chronic pain, parkinson, and epilepsy. It treats lots of different conditions.”

A spokesperson for Curaleaf says, they’ll look into expanding into the recreational market when they’re able to, with hopes of keeping the product accessible. As for now, it looks like Elevate ADK will be the first recreational shop in the area, with hopes of starting delivery in the next week or two.

Once their final license is approved, they can start ordering from vendors.

“We’re going to do our best to have everything we can and have a wide variety of items on the shelves for people to buy,” Emery said.

Elevate ADK will be at the Glass Exhibition event hosted by Koffee Kat in Plattsburgh this Saturday. People can stop in for live music and get a look at what to expect once business starts rolling.

As always, don’t drive impaired. Governor Hochul’s Office said there will be extra law enforcement out on Thursday.

