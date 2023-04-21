St. Michael’s sophomore crowned Miss Vermont

By Darren Perron
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 5:50 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The 2023 Miss Vermont has been named.

Twenty-year-old Yamuna Turco, a St. Michael’s College sophomore beat 10 other young women to get the title earlier this week. Her community service focus is on children’s literacy.

Darren Perron spoke with Turco about how she’ll use her new platform to advance that cause.

