St. Regis Mohawk tribe applauds N.Y. for banning indigenous mascots

By WCAX News Team
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 8:16 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
AKWASASNE, N.Y. (WCAX) - The Saint Regis Mohawk Tribal Council is applauding efforts to remove Native American mascots from New York schools.

The council said the New York Board of Regents is banning schools from using them. Chief Ron LaFrance said this is critical to make sure Native American people are not treated as cartoons but rather as living people with a culture and languages.

Tribal leaders say the mascots don’t honor them, and they’d rather be honored by teaching, “real history in schools.”

