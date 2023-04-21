Stuck in VT: Jen Ellis writes ‘Bernie’s Mitten Maker,’ a book on the power of crafting

Jen Ellis with Bernie
Jen Ellis with Bernie(Courtesy: Eva Sollberger/Seven Days)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 7:11 PM EDT
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Jen Ellis was a second-grade teacher and part-time mitten maker back in 2021 when her life changed on Inauguration Day.

A photo of Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) sitting cross-armed and cross-legged in a folding chair, wearing a pair of mittens made by Ellis, became a viral meme on the internet. The one-of-a-kind mittens were made of recycled sweaters and lined with fleece, and they had been gifted to Sanders in 2016.

Two years later, Ellis chronicled this unique time in her life in a book called “Bernie’s Mitten Maker.”

Seven Days’ Eva Sollberger met up with Ellis to watch her cut up some vintage sweaters and to hear about the process of writing her book.

Ellis’ book launches on May 2 at Phoenix Books in Burlington.

