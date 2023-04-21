Vermont photographer Peter Miller dead at 89

Peter Miller/File
Peter Miller/File(WCAX)
By Joe Carroll
Published: Apr. 21, 2023
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - One of Vermont’s most famous photographers has died.

Peter Miller wrote the iconic book “Vermont People,” highlighting country folks from the Green Mountains.

In a 2014 WCAX interview, he said critics told him it wouldn’t sell 2,000 books in ten years. It ended up selling 3,000 in six weeks.

Miller got the photo bug as a teen in Weston and in the ‘50′s was a U.S. Army photographer in France.

His sister-in-law, Mary, says Miller died Monday night. She added, “Peter really had an interesting life.” He was 89.

