Vt. student faces Minn. judge over terror plot allegations

FARIBAULT, Minn, (WCAX) - There’s a legal snag over how to house a Vermont college student arrested last week after being accused of planning to attack his Minnesota college.

Prosecutors in Minnesota allege 20-year-old Waylon Kurts was planning an attack at Saint Olaf College where he was attending as a sophomore. School officials found knives, a tactical vest, empty boxes of ammunition, and other items in his college dorm. He faces three conspiracy charges and one for making terroristic threats.

Kurts appeared in a Rice County, Minnesota courtroom Friday morning. The judge is concerned about public safety and wants confirmation that there are no guns in Kurts’ Middlesex home if he comes back to Vermont. He wants a neutral third party -- in this case law enforcement -- to double-check that there are no guns. But Vermont law enforcement has refused to search the home without an order from a Vermont court.

His family has posted the $100,000 bail and he will have to wear a GPS monitor, but until he meets the full bail conditions, Kurts remains in jail, unable to go back to Vermont and unable to return to school.

Legal experts say that there could be a workaround if the family pays the sheriff to come to search the house and signs an affidavit that there are no guns there. Or Kurts’ mother -- who has to be around him 24/7 -- could move out to Minnesota and rent an apartment.

“I’ve never seen anything like this because it makes no sense, it’s not feasible. The only thing that can happen here is that the defendant stays in jail,” said Jerry O’Neil, a former U.S. attorney. “The most important thing that has to happen is a modification of the order by the judge in Minnesota. The same way it would be if a judge here in Vermont entered the order -- the order has to ensure another method of ensuring there are no firearms in the house.”

Kurts, a graduate of U-32, where he was a standout athlete in track, cross country, and cross-country skiing, comes from a well-known family. His mother, Woden Teachout, is a teacher and author and is the daughter of Vermont Superior Court Judge Mary Miles Teachout.

Kurts is due back in court next week.

