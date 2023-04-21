BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Happy Friday, everyone! Like on Thursday, the day will start out with clouds but end up with sunshine. One big difference, though, is that we will be warming up today into the 60s and 70s . . . well above normal (normal high for Burlington is now 58°). There is a small chance for a pop-up shower or thunderstorm over the northern Adirondackss late in the day.

The weekend will start out dry but end up wet. Saturday will be partly sunny, but breezy out of the south as a frontal system approaches from the west. That front will start to move in Saturday night, bringing a lot of rain along with it. The front will stall out over us on Sunday, so rain will be a good bet throughout the day. And we’re not done yet.

More showers are on tap for Monday, and a few showers may linger into Tuesday. Anywhere from 1/2″ to 1-1/2″ of rain could fall. There could be some minor flooding issures on some rivers and streams, and also on Lake Champlain which is a little more than a foot away from flood stage as it approaches its typical high point for the year in the end of April.

By mid-week, we will begin to dry out again, and warm up, too.

Your MAX Advantage Weather Team will be keeping a close eye on any flooding problems that may arise over the weekend, and we will keep you updated with the latest, on-air and online. -Gary

