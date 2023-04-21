Your MAX Advantage Forecast

By Gary Sadowsky
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 7:25 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Happy Friday, everyone! Like on Thursday, the day will start out with clouds but end up with sunshine. One big difference, though, is that we will be warming up today into the 60s and 70s . . . well above normal (normal high for Burlington is now 58°). There is a small chance for a pop-up shower or thunderstorm over the northern Adirondackss late in the day.

The weekend will start out dry but end up wet. Saturday will be partly sunny, but breezy out of the south as a frontal system approaches from the west. That front will start to move in Saturday night, bringing a lot of rain along with it. The front will stall out over us on Sunday, so rain will be a good bet throughout the day. And we’re not done yet.

More showers are on tap for Monday, and a few showers may linger into Tuesday. Anywhere from 1/2″ to 1-1/2″ of rain could fall. There could be some minor flooding issures on some rivers and streams, and also on Lake Champlain which is a little more than a foot away from flood stage as it approaches its typical high point for the year in the end of April.

By mid-week, we will begin to dry out again, and warm up, too.

Your MAX Advantage Weather Team will be keeping a close eye on any flooding problems that may arise over the weekend, and we will keep you updated with the latest, on-air and online. -Gary

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Henry Lovell, 24, of Morrisville
Police searching for ‘armed and dangerous’ Morrisville man
Windsor-Cornish Covered Bridge
Historic NH covered bridge damaged by driver
Burlington Police responded to the YMCA building on College St. Wednesday.
4 arrested for squatting at former Burlington YMCA
File Photo
Vt. child care rating system to change
Police say a woman driving a van careened through an Advance Transit bus stop on South Main...
Driver plows through West Lebanon bus stop

Latest News

MM
Evening Weather Webcast
Your MAX Advantage Forecast
Your MAX Advantage Forecast
x
Afternoon Weather Webcast