Connecting with Burlington City Councilors

By Hailey Morgan
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 7:53 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermonters in Chitteden County were connecting with their city councilors this Saturday.

Old North End city councilors took the time to talk to residents about the concerns they’ve experienced in their neighborhoods. The city councilors try to hold group discussions often... To understand what they can do to help better the community.

Residents say lately one of their biggest issues is dealing with pot holes... Among other things.

“All the concerns you hear, everyday. Publice saftey, education, how do we keep Burlington liveable. It’s everybody’s concerns. I think some of our folks come very specific and good ideas. They come with solutions,” said Ward 4 City Councilor Sarah Carpenter.

Councilors say they will host another meeting next month.

