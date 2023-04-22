Hikers asked to be wary of spring wildlife on trails

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - With beautiful spring weather around the corner, many Vermonters are looking to hike and bike on the hundreds of trails throughout the state.

the department of forest, parks, and recreation says this is the time of year where birds are migrating back and establishing their nests - so hikers should be sure to not disturb them if they see that.

Spring is when bears and other hibernating animals are waking up. “They are looking for the most green areas to get some food after their winter of not eating,” says Claire Polfus from the Vt. Department of Forest, Parks, and Recreation, “so there will be bears out there just looking around and especially in like the swamp here areas. Folks should keep an eye out for that.”

It’s also the time of year where it might be too early to trek some trails. As of this morning, there are 38 trails closed due to muddy conditions and 19 trails with a mud warning.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.