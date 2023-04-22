Longest operating Hanover hardware store closes its doors

HANOVER, Nh. (WCAX) - The longest operating store in Hanover, New Hampshire has closed it’s doors after the current owners say it is time to retire.

The Campbells have owned the Hanover Hardware Store for the last 30 years, but they say the time is right to say goodbye. “We feel like we have had a great run.” Says owner Sonya Campbell. “We have been a great service to the community for many years and I know we will be missed. We will miss our customers.” There were a couple attempts to sell the business but those deals never came to fruition.

The hardware store has operated in downtown Hanover, at different locations, since the early 1900′s. Dartmouth College owns the building now. We don’t know what’s planned for the space yet.

