Maria Myklebust to transfer to FAU

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - UVM forward Maria Myklebust will transfer from UVM to Florida Atlantic, FAU announced on Twitter Friday morning.

𝗪𝗲𝗹𝗰𝗼𝗺𝗲 𝘁𝗼 𝗣𝗮𝗿𝗮𝗱𝗶𝘀𝗲, 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗶𝗮!



✍️ » Maria Myklebust

🏀 » F

📍 » Asker, Norway

📚 » Vermont#WinningInParadise pic.twitter.com/uDj6uSnvqO — FAU Women’s Basketball (@FAUWBB) April 21, 2023

Myklebust, originally from Norway, played her high school ball at Montverde Academy near Orlando, about 200 miles from FAU’s campus.

She appeared in all but one game this season for UVM, and averaged over 12 minutes per game. She reached double-figures in scoring six different times, and hit a three in the closing seconds of regulation to force overtime against Bryant in January. The Catamounts wound up winning that game - the first of their 17-game winning streak.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.