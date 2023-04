Maria Myklebust to transfer to FAU

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - UVM forward Maria Myklebust will transfer from UVM to Florida Atlantic, FAU announced on Twitter Friday morning.

๐—ช๐—ฒ๐—น๐—ฐ๐—ผ๐—บ๐—ฒ ๐˜๐—ผ ๐—ฃ๐—ฎ๐—ฟ๐—ฎ๐—ฑ๐—ถ๐˜€๐—ฒ, ๐— ๐—ฎ๐—ฟ๐—ถ๐—ฎ!



โœ๏ธ ยป Maria Myklebust

๐Ÿ€ ยป F

๐Ÿ“ ยป Asker, Norway

๐Ÿ“š ยป Vermont#WinningInParadise pic.twitter.com/uDj6uSnvqO — FAU Womenโ€™s Basketball (@FAUWBB) April 21, 2023

Myklebust, originally from Norway, played her high school ball at Montverde Academy near Orlando, about 200 miles from FAUโ€™s campus.

She appeared in all but one game this season for UVM, and averaged over 12 minutes per game. She reached double-figures in scoring six different times, and hit a three in the closing seconds of regulation to force overtime against Bryant in January. The Catamounts wound up winning that game - the first of their 17-game winning streak.

