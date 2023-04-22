Maria Myklebust to transfer to FAU

By Michael Dugan
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 9:23 PM EDT
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - UVM forward Maria Myklebust will transfer from UVM to Florida Atlantic, FAU announced on Twitter Friday morning.

Myklebust, originally from Norway, played her high school ball at Montverde Academy near Orlando, about 200 miles from FAU’s campus.

She appeared in all but one game this season for UVM, and averaged over 12 minutes per game. She reached double-figures in scoring six different times, and hit a three in the closing seconds of regulation to force overtime against Bryant in January. The Catamounts wound up winning that game - the first of their 17-game winning streak.

