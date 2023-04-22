Oakledge Park set to open an all accessible playground

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington is building a new option for people of all abilities and ages to play at Oakledge Park.

it’s the area’s first universally accessible space of its kind.

“When you think about playgrounds it’s not just the children that want to play it’s the parents that want to play with their kids” said Nathan Besio, of Vermont Center for Independent Living Peer Advocate Coordinator.

Nathan Besio is an advocate at the Vermont Center for Independent living, he also uses a motorized wheelchair as a bilateral amputee.

He’s waited years to have a playground to enjoy with his son who is now two and a half, instead of watching from the sidelines at inaccessible play areas.

“There’s a sense of isolation that many people with disabilities are not ingrained into what is every day play for people and this includes playgrounds“ adds Besio.

The playground has been in the works for years but this summer it will finally be completed at Oakledge Park. It features a universally accessible play space which will be complete with a nature walk area, accessible slide, music making stations, and even a merry go round that can be used by people who are wheelchair users.

Besio says there’s often a place for accessible play but it’s usually off to the side, he says it’s important for everyone to play together.

“The more we ingrain and put people with disabilities and ablebodied people together the more accepted it’s going to be. It’s going to be ‘hey let’s do this’ with more things and ‘let’s try this’ because it is worth the effort.”

Besio believes this will become a big draw for people around the area to head to Burlington.

The total project cost is around $1.1 million with significant money raised from city and federal government as well as community members.

They are also upgrading the bathrooms at Oakledge to be more accessible as well

Jon Adams-Kollitz, of The Burlington Parks, Recreation and Waterfront says “we don’t often see the people, and in this case the children who are excluded from our environments because they’re not going to be there. They know that they’ve been issued, or not issued and invitation by the way we build infrastructure.”

City officials expect the park will be open mid-Summer.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.