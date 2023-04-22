Several cited following Alburgh basketball brawl

ALBURGH, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police have completed their investigation into a basketball brawl that happened on January 31st.

The Grand Isle County State’s Attorney, Doug DiSabito, directed that multiple people will be issued a citation for their involvement in the brawl. Two of them are the children of the man who died, shortly after the fight.

Police say five adults have been cited for misdemeanor simple assault and disorderly conduct. They are Jacqueline Giroux, Jacques Giroux, Jason O’Leary, all of Alburgh and Steven Carbone and Damien Kieu, of St. Albans. They are all due in court on May 11th.

Investigators conclude, a verbal dispute during the game between fans of the Alburgh and St. Albans City boys’ teams escalated into the violent melee on the court.

Authorities say one of those fans, 60-year-old Russell Giroux, suffered a cardiac event while driving home that night.

Police say there’s no evidence of a crime related to his death

