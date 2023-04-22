Several cited following Alburgh basketball brawl

By WCAX News Team
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 12:16 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBURGH, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police have completed their investigation into a basketball brawl that happened on January 31st.

The Grand Isle County State’s Attorney, Doug DiSabito, directed that multiple people will be issued a citation for their involvement in the brawl. Two of them are the children of the man who died, shortly after the fight.

Police say five adults have been cited for misdemeanor simple assault and disorderly conduct. They are Jacqueline Giroux, Jacques Giroux, Jason O’Leary, all of Alburgh and Steven Carbone and Damien Kieu, of St. Albans. They are all due in court on May 11th.

Investigators conclude, a verbal dispute during the game between fans of the Alburgh and St. Albans City boys’ teams escalated into the violent melee on the court.

Authorities say one of those fans, 60-year-old Russell Giroux, suffered a cardiac event while driving home that night.

Police say there’s no evidence of a crime related to his death

Related Stories:

Alburgh man involved in basketball brawl died of ‘acute cardiac event’

Fans banned from games following melee at Vermont middle school

Police investigate fatal melee at middle school basketball game

Officials confront scourge of racist behavior at Vt. high school sports events

Vt. high school bans fans from basketball games amid racial slur investigation

Winooski students-athletes allegedly face more racist language on soccer field

Student fans tossed following JV basketball game over alleged racist comments

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Henry Lovell
Manhunt continues for Morrisville suspect
File photo
Recreational cannabis rollout continues in New York
File photo
Police: Man causes disturbance at BTV airport, assaults officer
A celebration of the new Moran Frame will be hosted on the Burlington waterfront. Today Mayor...
What should $6M Moran FRAME be used for? Not climbing, city says
Police say a woman driving a van careened through an Advance Transit bus stop on South Main...
Driver plows through West Lebanon bus stop

Latest News

Oakledge park
Oakledge Park set to open an all accessible playground
Oakledge park
Oakledge Park set to open an all accessible playground
Alburgh Basketball Brawl
Several cited following Alburgh basketball brawl
Morrisville manhunt scene
Manhunt underway for Morrisville suspect