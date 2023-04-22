UVM erases seven-goal deficit in win to earn postseason bid

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - After trailing 8-1 in the second quarter and 10-5 in the third, the UVM women’s lacrosse team came all the way back to win 12-10 and punch its ticket to the America East playoff.

“We had a timeout in the second quarter and I’m not gonna lie, I really got on the team. I didn’t think we were playing well,” head coach Sarah Dalton Graddock said.

“We were doing a lot of uncharacteristic things in terms of our play, our fouls, and we needed to adjust and really make a chance in our energy and our body language and play the game we knew we could. Then at halftime, we got back to the adjustments that we were going to make on defense. We went over the reminders that we felt were important and the keys to our game, and I just said let’s make history, and get one goal at a time.”

