UVM men’s lacrosse clinches top seed with senior day victory

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - After scoring all of the game’s first 16 goals, the UVM men’s lacrosse team cruised to a 21-3 win over UMass Lowell to remain undefeated in conference play, and clinch the top spot in the America East playoffs.

The Catamounts also recognized the senior class postgame for senior day.

“We worked all week for this, to be prepared to play our best on Saturday, I’m happy we did as a team,” graduate student David Closterman said after a five-goal performance. “We’re honoring our seniors, our alumni, our parents, all the people that spend time, money and effort to support us, we were playing for them, so it felt good to honor them today,”

“They mean everything. I can’t tell you how proud I am as a coach, it’s an honor to lead these young men who give so much to Vermont, the game and this program every year,” head coach Chris Feifs said. “With all the challenges they have with weather, travel and things like that. They stuck it out through COVID, I think it’s been the four most challenging years for any student-athlete right now, and they’ve done it at a high level of success. Credit to them, I’m just really thrilled we get one more game on Virtue together.”

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.