Vt. State Police name officer involved in Morrisville shootout

By WCAX News Team
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 8:42 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The manhunt for a suspect police say is armed and dangerous is set to continue in Morrisville.

On Friday night, police released the name of the officer involved in the shootout on Pleasant Street—an officer Brian Tomlinson.

Tomlinson has been with the Morristown Police Department since February of 2021. Police say he was struck by pellets fired from a shotgun by 24 year old Henry Lovell. Tomlinson shot back at Lovell, but it is unclear if Lovell was struck. Per standard protocol, Tomlinson has been placed on administrative leave pending the shooting investigation.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

