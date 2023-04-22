What To Do: Saturday, April 22

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Let’s take a look at What To Do this Saturday.

The Kingdom Maple Festival is going on in St. Johnsbury from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. today. There will be different maple events throughout the area, including a Sweet Street Fair along Railroad Street. Maple producers will show off their maple products, and all sorts of maple treats will be available. There will also be a pancake breakfast at the United Community Church and a Rube Goldberg build at the Fairbanks Museum. Plenty of opportunities for you and your family to learn maple history from sugar makers will be will be available throughout the day. It’s free for everyone to attend the festival.

Head to The Montshire Museum for the Earth Day Festival from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. today. it will be a chance to celebrate Earth Day with fun events like the Compost Petting Zoo, collage creation, sewing classes, and a special Earth Day raffle. All of the events serve to educate you and your family on the best ways to help protect the earth from home. The event itself has no extra cost, just pay for general museum admission to enjoy the festival.

The Champlain Valley Expo is hosting a sneak preview of the upcoming Antiques Roadshow in Vermont episodes. Last July, the popular PBS show came to Shelburne Museum to film three episodes worth of antique appraisals for their 27th season. You can be one of the first to see these episodes and take part in a Q&A with the senior producer and one of the appraisers. Tickets are by donation and can be purchased on the Shelburne Museum website.

Killington Resort is hosting their Dazed & Defrosted spring festival from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. today. You can celebrate the end of the skiing season with soft bumps, cold brews, and live music. Season passholders will be given a free lunch and will be automatically entered into a raffle. The resort is also encouraging everyone to dress in their finest spring attire for the festival. There is no extra cost for attending, you will just need a regular lift ticket to enjoy the fun.

It’s Family Art Saturday at the Burlington City Arts Center from 11:00 a.m. to 1;00 p.m. today. Get creative and make art with your family and other community members and enjoy the spring weather for this outdoor event. As part of Earth Day on the Church Street Marketplace, the artwork you make here will be tied to an art exhibit that tackles climate change’s effect on maple and oak trees in Vermont. This event is free and open to the public.

The Milton Public Library is hosting a LEGO Challenge from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. today. Kids from ages 5 to 10 can participate in the building challenges or create their own LEGO masterpieces. This event is free for families to come and enjoy the fun.

