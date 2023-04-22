BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Today will be a dry but breezy day. Some maritime air off the Atlantic will keep high temperatures in the 50s east of the Green Mountains. To the west, highs will get into the 60s. A slow-moving low pressure will bring rain tonight, with some heavy downpours possible into Sunday morning. The rain will taper to scattered showers Sunday afternoon. Sunday will be cooler, with highs around 50 degrees. Rainfall of 1 to 2 inches is possible, but flooding isn’t expected at this time.

We’ll have a cool, unsettled start to the week, with cloudy skies and showers on Monday. Even a few mountain snow showers are possible. Tuesday will have lingering showers, though a few breaks of sun are possible. Highs both days will be rather chilly, getting into the 40s.

Dry and warmer weather is in store for Wednesday and Thursday, with highs mainly in the upper 50s. Friday will be a bit warmer, though a few showers are possible.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.