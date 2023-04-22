Your MAX Advantage Forecast

By Dave Busch
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 7:08 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Saturday was dry but rather windy. Overall, it was a decent day for being outdoors. Now we have plenty of April showers in the forecast, along with cool temperatures.

A slow-moving storm system will bring rain after midnight tonight, and will continue into Sunday morning before tapering to afternoon showers. Some heavy downpours are possible, but flooding isn’t expected at this time. Even so, we’re looking at 1 to 2 inches of rain by midnight Sunday night. You’ll definitely want the umbrella or rain gear if you head outdoors. Sunday’s highs will be cool, mainly in the 40s.

The upper-level low will keep our weather unsettled and cool during the week, though temperatures will warm to seasonable levels late in the week. Showers are likely Monday and Tuesday, and even a few snow showers are expected in the mountains. Highs both days will be in the 40s, so conditions will be raw. Lows will be in the upper 30s.

The weather will improve a bit for the Wednesday-through-Friday timeframe, with partly sunny skies, but there’s the chance for showers each day, mainly during the afternoon. It will warm up, however, with highs in the upper 50s to near 60. We could get a nice payback on Saturday, with dry weather and highs in the low 60s.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Henry Lovell
Manhunt continues for Morrisville suspect
File photo
Recreational cannabis rollout continues in New York
File photo
Police: Man causes disturbance at BTV airport, assaults officer
Michael Gbenusola
Colchester father sought by police for attempting to abduct child
School isn’t just about learning and taking tests, physical health, and wellness play a large...
Essex PE teacher gets national recognition

Latest News

WX
WCAX Saturday Evening Weather Webcast
Your MAX Advantage Forecast
Your MAX Advantage Forecast
mm
Evening Weather Webcast