Cannabis sales ahead of long-term projections in Vt.

By WCAX News Team
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 7:48 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont’s retail cannabis sales continue to remain strong according to the cannabis control board.

The board has issued just shy of 300 cultivator licenses—77% of those are considered small scale cultivators in the state. There are also 53 retail licenses in the state, and the number of retailers and cultivators continues to grow. For sales, Vermont is about 4 months ahead of projections, hitting $18 million in sales.

Concerns have been raised about flooding the market if too many retailers or growers get into the game, but regulators say the supply is still behind the demand. “There is a strong demand for regulated cannabis in the state,” says James Pepper from the Cannabis Control Board, “we have some of the highest consumption rates in New England, maybe in the country, yet we are seeing people shift from the illicit market to the regulated market.”

The board also says the supply of cannabis remains steady as cultivators, specifically indoor growers, come online in the state to keep supply up in the winter months. We are about to enter the growing season for outdoor cultivators, which will boost the supply come fall.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Henry Lovell
Manhunt continues for Morrisville suspect
Vermont State Police are investigating after a man died following a fight at a boys basketball...
Several cited following Alburgh basketball brawl
File photo
Recreational cannabis rollout continues in New York
The Joe's Pond clock has stopped Monday night at 10:18 p.m. Courtesy: Joe's Pond Association.
Joe’s Pond Ice Out winner announced
St. Olaf College student Waylon Kurts, 20, was charged with conspiracy to commit second-degree...
Vt. student faces Minn. judge over terror plot allegations

Latest News

ddfr
Montpelier goes from Capital City to Poet City for Pational Poetry Month
Renovations underway for Burlington hotel
Renovations underway for downtown Burlington hotel
Police say a Morristown officer responded to an apartment near Upper Main and Pleasant Streets...
Morrisville manhunt continues as police change investigative approach
jh
Morrisville manhunt continues as police change investigative approach