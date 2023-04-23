Fatal collision in Charlotte temporarily shuts down Route 7

Fatal crash generic
Fatal crash generic(Pixabay)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 7:28 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, Vt. (WCAX) - A fatal collision in Charlotte yesterday closed a part of route 7 for a time.

Vermont State Police say at around 3:30 Saturday afternoon, a motorcycle, driven by 34-year-old Timothy Williams of Essex, was traveling north at a high rate of speed on route 7 when he collided into the back of a car also driving north and was thrown off the bike.

Williams was declared dead at the scene.

That area of route. 7 was closed to traffic during the investigation.

