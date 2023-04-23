Fatal collision in Charlotte temporarily shuts down Route 7
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 7:28 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, Vt. (WCAX) - A fatal collision in Charlotte yesterday closed a part of route 7 for a time.
Vermont State Police say at around 3:30 Saturday afternoon, a motorcycle, driven by 34-year-old Timothy Williams of Essex, was traveling north at a high rate of speed on route 7 when he collided into the back of a car also driving north and was thrown off the bike.
Williams was declared dead at the scene.
That area of route. 7 was closed to traffic during the investigation.
Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.