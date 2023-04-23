Kingdom Maple Festival takes over the streets of St. Johnsbury this weekend

ST. JOHNSBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - The streets of St. Johnsbury were packed with more than forty vendors and 2,000 maple enthusiasts from all different walks of life.

Like this maple glazed risotto, there are lots of sweet creations to try.

“We’ve got some amazing prepared foods, a poutinery, Jamaican food doing some Maple BBQ, some pizza with maple drizzle on it, cold brew if you need to stay caffinated and then lots and lots of kids activities,” Gillian Sewake, Director of Discover St. Johnsbury.

St. Johnsbury is known as “The Maple Center of the World”, and celebrating the Maple Harvest in the Northeast Kingdom has always been a tradition.

“George Keri, way way back in the day, he started what they have, Maple Grove, the grove in St. J, and he started Maple Grove, the Keri Maple Company which turned into Maple Grove, and he was a huge producer, way ahead of his time,” said Jeff Goodwin of Goodwin Family Maple.

His legacy lives on as the festival returns for the first time since the pandemic began.

People say this reunion of tree lovers brings back memories.

“Sugar on snow with my grammie, tapping trees, making maple syrup in college with my husband,” said Judi Bienvenue.

And say the maple syrup brings us togther.

“My dad tapped maple trees when I was little, until I was about 18-years-old. We had enough maple syrup from when I was younger to last,” said Ashlee Campbell.

“I am fifth generation maple producer in my family. My son, he does maple with me he’s sixth generation, I have grandkids helping me, seventh generation. So it’s awesome, when I say Goodwin Family Maple it’s truly the family,” said Jeff Goodwin.

And reminds us of what’s important.

“If you’re ever in a bad mood, you just take a little bit of maple syrup, drink it and it take syour bad mood right away,” said Judi Bienvenue.

