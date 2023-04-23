Minor earthquake shakes upstate New York

ADAMS CENTER, N.Y. (WCAX) - A minor earthquake was felt around upstate and central New York Sunday.

The United States Geological Survey reports that a 3.6 magnitude earthquake hit Adams Center in Jefferson County, just 10 miles southwest of Watertown at around 2:10 p.m.

People reported feeling the quake as far east as Hinesburg, Vt.

This is now the second earthquake to hit Jefferson County.

The first was a 2.6 magnitude quake that happened on April 14th around the same area.

