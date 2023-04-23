Morrisville manhunt continues as police change investigative approach

By WCAX News Team
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 7:49 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORRISVILLE, Vt. (WCAX) - As the manhunt continues in Morrisville for 24 year old Henry Lovell, police say they will now change their approach.

Beginning today, the public can expect to see fewer members of law enforcement. However, they will still have an active presence. Lovell is wanted after exchanged gunfire on Thursday with a Morristown police officer, leaving the officer with minor injuries.

Among the scenarios police are now considering is that Lovell may be hiding in the Morristown area, or that he might be dead. Police say they will begin to focus on a longer term investigative and search effort. He was last seen wearing a red baseball cap and camouflage jacket. If you see someone matching his description, call the police immediately.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Henry Lovell
Manhunt continues for Morrisville suspect
Vermont State Police are investigating after a man died following a fight at a boys basketball...
Several cited following Alburgh basketball brawl
File photo
Recreational cannabis rollout continues in New York
The Joe's Pond clock has stopped Monday night at 10:18 p.m. Courtesy: Joe's Pond Association.
Joe’s Pond Ice Out winner announced
St. Olaf College student Waylon Kurts, 20, was charged with conspiracy to commit second-degree...
Vt. student faces Minn. judge over terror plot allegations

Latest News

ddfr
Montpelier goes from Capital City to Poet City for Pational Poetry Month
Renovations underway for Burlington hotel
Renovations underway for downtown Burlington hotel
File photo
Cannabis sales ahead of long-term projections in Vt.
jh
Morrisville manhunt continues as police change investigative approach