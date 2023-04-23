Morrisville manhunt continues as police change investigative approach

MORRISVILLE, Vt. (WCAX) - As the manhunt continues in Morrisville for 24 year old Henry Lovell, police say they will now change their approach.

Beginning today, the public can expect to see fewer members of law enforcement. However, they will still have an active presence. Lovell is wanted after exchanged gunfire on Thursday with a Morristown police officer, leaving the officer with minor injuries.

Among the scenarios police are now considering is that Lovell may be hiding in the Morristown area, or that he might be dead. Police say they will begin to focus on a longer term investigative and search effort. He was last seen wearing a red baseball cap and camouflage jacket. If you see someone matching his description, call the police immediately.

