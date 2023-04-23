Morrisville manhunt ends; Police have Henry Lovell in custody

HYDE PARK, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police say the manhunt in Morrisville is now over.

Following a three-day search for the 24-year-old shooting suspect, police arrested Henry Lovell in Hyde Park Sunday evening.

Officers say they arrested Lovell at around 6:35 p.m. after the Lamoille County Sheriff’s Department received a tip that a man matching Lovell’s description was seen walking along a road in Hyde Park.

A Vermont State Police trooper and an officer with the Morristown Police Department located Lovell and took him into custody without incident.

Lovell has been transported to the Morristown Police Department for processing. Police say he will be jailed and held without bail on charges of attempted murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, kidnapping, first-degree aggravated domestic assault, first-degree unlawful restraint, criminal threatening, and violation of conditions of release.

He is expected to be arraigned in Vermont Superior Court on Monday in Hyde Park.

