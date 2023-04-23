Morrisville manhunt ends; Police have Henry Lovell in custody

Henry Lovell, updated image from Vt. State Police
Henry Lovell, updated image from Vt. State Police(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 7:39 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HYDE PARK, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police say the manhunt in Morrisville is now over.

Following a three-day search for the 24-year-old shooting suspect, police arrested Henry Lovell in Hyde Park Sunday evening.

Officers say they arrested Lovell at around 6:35 p.m. after the Lamoille County Sheriff’s Department received a tip that a man matching Lovell’s description was seen walking along a road in Hyde Park.

A Vermont State Police trooper and an officer with the Morristown Police Department located Lovell and took him into custody without incident.

Lovell has been transported to the Morristown Police Department for processing. Police say he will be jailed and held without bail on charges of attempted murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, kidnapping, first-degree aggravated domestic assault, first-degree unlawful restraint, criminal threatening, and violation of conditions of release.

He is expected to be arraigned in Vermont Superior Court on Monday in Hyde Park.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Henry Lovell
Manhunt continues for Morrisville suspect
Vermont State Police are investigating after a man died following a fight at a boys basketball...
Several cited following Alburgh basketball brawl
File photo
Recreational cannabis rollout continues in New York
St. Olaf College student Waylon Kurts, 20, was charged with conspiracy to commit second-degree...
Vt. student faces Minn. judge over terror plot allegations
The Joe's Pond clock has stopped Monday night at 10:18 p.m. Courtesy: Joe's Pond Association.
Joe’s Pond Ice Out winner announced

Latest News

Morrisville
Vt. State Police continue search for Henry Lovell Sunday in Morrisville
Fatal crash generic
Fatal collision in Charlotte temporarily shuts down Route 7
STILL TITLED: Earthquake
Minor earthquake shakes upstate New York
Lake Champlain Longbeards
Youth hunters learn about turkey hunting ahead of opening day