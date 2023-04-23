Renovations underway for downtown Burlington hotel

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Hilton Burlington Lake Champlain will be going through renovations and will reopen as Hotel Champlain this fall.

The hotel has already gone through renovations of its 258 guest rooms in the last few years. It will still be under the Hilton family of hotels, but will now also be under the Curio Lifestyle brand of hotels. They are revamping the gym and will have two new restaurants, one partnering with a local chef.

However, with all the upgrades, they say prices won’t necessarily go up. “Just adding more experiences for our guests, burlington has become a bucketlist destination for a lot of our travelers,” says Hilton Burlington General Manager Steven McClure, “we just want to make sure we’re positioned well to offer our guests a fantastic experience in Burlington.” The hotel also hopes the community will come and utilize the restaurants as well. Renovations will be complete in mid to late September.

